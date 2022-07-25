Extreme left-wing San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich accused the U.S. of being filled with “racists” to the extent that it is a “country I did not know exists” in his speech at a social justice summit in New York on Saturday.

The coach, who routinely rambles about woke causes and topics, joined rapper Jay-Z’s UJC Summit event and insisted that he is shocked by how racist the country is, far more than he ever knew.

“This is the country we live in. I don’t have the answers, but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It confounds me. And I wonder where the hell will I live? I live in a country I did not know exists. I knew there were racists, I understand that. But I had no idea it was to this level, and that the injustice and the seeking of power was so rampant that we are in the position we’re in now,” Popovich said.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made a surprise appearance at a social justice summit in NYC to present an award to Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck, honoring a program that exonerates the wrongly convicted. Summit organized by Jay Z’s Roc Nation and United Justice Coalition. pic.twitter.com/tY4XGk3uC9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2022

The attack on the U.S. is nothing out of the ordinary for the multi-millionaire NBA coach. There isn’t a left-wing topic or cause about which he does not loudly opine.

Only two weeks ago, he was attacking the Constitutional right to bear arms and insisting that semi-automatic firearms should all be banned, especially the AR-15.

Before that, he was accusing Italian-Americans of being like Nazis for supporting Columbus Day celebrations.

He was also a loud critic when states started to loosen their strict coronavirus policies. He blasted Texas for dropping its mask mandate, for instance. In addition, he called Texas officials “cowards” for their response to the virus because they would not lock down the state and destroy its economy to suit his feelings about what should be done about the virus.

Unsurprisingly, the NBA coach was a huge supporter of the defund the police movement, as well as a booster of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Popovich was also a shrill critic of President Donald Trump. In 2021, he reiterated his stance that impeaching Donald Trump was a “good move.” And he blasted NFL owners who were Trump fans.

