‘Ignorant’: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich Blasts Texas Governor for Ending Mask Mandate

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ripped Texas Governor Greg Abbott for lifting the state’s mask mandate on Tuesday and vowed that his team would continue to mask-up.

Abbott used Texas Independence Day, March 2, to announce that the statewide mask mandate was over and that all businesses could open up without restriction.

This news did not sit well with “Pop,” who used a portion of his press conference after the Spurs 119-93 victory over the Knicks to bash Abbott’s “mystifying decision.”

“As far as the players go, we listen to the NBA, not the governor,” Popovich told reporters.

The future Hall of Famer went on to criticize Abbott for “act(ing) like the pandemic is over… when all the science tells us the opposite”.

“We already went through this once, and now we’re gonna to do it again? There will be more infections one would think,” Popovich lamented.

“It puts a lot of businesses in a tough spot I think,” the coach continued. “They’re trying to do a good job keeping everybody safe, of course they want to open up.”

Abbott’s order actually puts businesses in no “spot” at all, as private businesses are free to continue requiring customers to mask-up if they so desire.

Nor did Abbott say the pandemic is over in his Tuesday announcement. In fact, Abbott literally said, “COVID-19 has not disappeared.”

Abbott stressed, “… it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

The governor added:

By next Wednesday, about 7 million shots will have been administered in Texas and over half of seniors in Texas will have received a vaccine shot. By the end of March, every senior who wants a vaccine should be able to get one. The vaccine supply continues to increase so rapidly that more and more Texans will soon be eligible to receive a vaccine.

“The governor said that COVID vaccines have been issued to 5.7 million Texans as of last week and the state is going to vaccinate a record 216,000 people on Tuesday alone,” Breitbart’s Bob Price reported.

If Popovich read Breitbart on Tuesday, he would have known these things.