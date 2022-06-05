San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke at a ‘Stand with Uvalde’ rally Saturday, referenced AR-15s, and said, “I shouldn’t be able to buy one, you shouldn’t be able to buy one.”

Outkick.com reported Popovich’s participation in the rally.

Popovich’s statements on AR-15s came after he held up Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) as an example of a politician who is supporting gun control in the wake of the Uvalde attack. On May 27, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tapped Cornyn to work with Democrats in pursuit of “bipartisan” gun control.”

After mentioning Cornyn, Popovich turned to the topic of the Uvalde attacker and criticized his ability to get a gun.

He said:

Nobody’s trying to take away anybody’s guns, nobody. But they said that this 18-year-old, he probably had mental challenges, but they gave him a gun. They gave him an AR-15. They didn’t give him a hunting rifle, they didn’t give him a handgun, and the things that’s amazing to me about that.

Popovich then started to ask why an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15 but redirected his point to say, “Wait a minute, why can anybody buy an AR-15? I shouldn’t be able to buy one, you shouldn’t be able to buy one. What the hell do you need an AR-15 for?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.