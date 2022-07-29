Cardinals Fold, Remove ‘Homework’ Clause from Kyler Murray’s Contract

Only a day after Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray blasted “disrespectful” critics for doubting his work ethic, the team deleted the “homework” clause from his contract.

On Thursday, Murray took aim at critics who wondered why the Arizona Cardinals felt the need to add a clause in his $230 million contract that required him to review game film for four hours a week.

Murray said it was “a joke” and “disrespectful” for the media to sully his work ethic while questioning the need for such a contract clause.

“To think that I can accomplish everything I’ve accomplished and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take it serious, it’s disrespectful and almost a joke,” Murray said on Thursday.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

But now, the Cardinals have caved to the pressure and removed the “independent study” clause from the player’s contract, Insider reported.

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

The #AZCardinals have removed the controversial “independent study” clause from QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract, sources say, a move that happened yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022

Clearly, the team was not confident that Murray would put in the time off the field to keep at the top level, but the pressure over the clause from detractors was too much.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston