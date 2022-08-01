‘Hey, Man, That’s It!’: OJ Simpson Urges Everyone to Move on from Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

Former NFL great OJ Simpson is urging everyone to just move on as the sports world gears up for a major debate on whether Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for sexual harassment was too lenient.

Many feel that the NFL has let women everywhere down with the tiny six-game suspension that Watson was handed despite the accusations of sexual harassment and even rape filed by two dozen women.

But as far as “The Juice” is concerned, it’s over.

“She looked at it. She came out with a decision. Hey, man, that’s it! That should be it,” he said in a recent video posted to his social media.

The former Buffalo Bills star added, “People are saying, ‘Why would he settle if he was innocent?’ Hey, look, guys, he’s not going to change anyone’s mind no matter what he does. He can’t change my mind. I think he was probably out of line with some of the girls, and I think some of the girls jumped onboard because there was a chance of making money.”

Simpson is probably right that Watson is long past convincing anyone that he is innocent. But the NFL seems to have made a serious error by demonstrating that it is so far past the #MeToo era that it can make sexual harassment seem far less of a violation than gambling or smoking pot.

Many are calling the NFL’s suspension a “disgrace” and insisting that the league should be ashamed of itself.

