WATCH: Saints First-Round Draft Pick Trevor Penning Thrown Out of Practice for Fighting

New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick Trevor Penning has been kicked out of practice for picking multiple fights with teammates.

Video of the incident shows Penning trading blows with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach during practice. Both players were sent to the locker room, per NBC Sports.

WATCH:

#Saints rookie 1st round pick, OL Trevor Penning, has been kicked off OTAs on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days.pic.twitter.com/ZYj5yMJcdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2022

Wednesday’s fuss is only the latest in which Penning has been involved, the network added.

“On Monday, Penning reportedly fought with defensive end Payton Turner and defensive end Taco Charlton. On Tuesday, Penning had after-the-whistle skirmishes with defensive back J.T. Gray and defensive end Scott Patchan,” NBC reported.

In an address to the team, Saints coach Dennis Allen reportedly grumbled that the team doesn’t have time for such nonsense.

“We don’t have time for that,” Allen said, according to ESPN. “I sent two guys in today and we’ve got to get our work done. We’ve got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit but yet not take it over the edge.

“… It’s not unusual for something like that to occur in training camp. It’s certainly something we don’t want to see happen. It’ll be addressed and we’ll move forward.”

Rookie Pennington was picked out of Northern Iowa with the Saints’ 19th overall pick.

Pennington’s combative nature is well known. And he has even made excuses for it saying, “It’s part of my game, I think. It’s just how I am as a player,” ESPN added.

