A scary moment led to a heartwarming scene during a little league baseball game after a batter was drilled in the head by a baseball pitch.

In the Southwest Regional Final, with a spot in the Little League World Series on the line, Texas East-Pearland was leading Oklahoma-Tulsa 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning.

Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was facing pitcher Pearland’s Kaiden Shelton when, during one pitch, the ball appeared to get away from Shelton and drilled Jarvis on the side of his batting helmet.

Jarvis fell to the ground and clutched his head for a few moments but was thankfully alright as he got up and walked to first base.

As Jarvis took first base, he noticed that Shelton was visibly distraught over what had just occurred.

Watch:

"Hey, you're doing just great" Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

In a moment of true sportsmanship, Jarvis left first and consoled the shaken pitcher on the mound, who was also then joined by Pearland teammates and a coach.

“Hey, you’re doing just great,” Jarvis appeared to tell Shelton before going back to first.

Pearland ended up winning the game 9-4 and advanced to the 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.