WATCH: Conservative Ad Highlights Insanity of ‘Men in Girl’s Sports’

A new political ad from the conservative non-profit group Citizens for Sanity illustrated the insanity of men competing in women’s sports under the guise of transgenderism.

The ad features several girl athletes prepping for a big race at a track meet as a narrator expounds upon the intense training regimes they all follow to reach peak performance.

“She trains at 6 a.m. every morning,” the narrator says as the young women assemble on the starting line. “She spent years working to shave off seconds. She’s the captain of her school’s team.”

Just then, the camera cuts to a pair of hairy male legs lining up alongside the girls as the narrator exclaims, “He’s just a mid-pack finisher. But not today!”

As an obvious nod to UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas, the male coasts to victory as his talented female opponents trail far behind.

“Unfortunately, this competition was over before it even began,” admits the narrator. “Woke left-wing politicians are destroying girl’s sports. Tell Biden and his radical allies: no men in girl’s sports.”

The ad marks the beginning of Citizens for Sanity’s multi-million dollar advertising campaign ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections, which aims to sabotage “the woke ideology of sheltered white liberals.” Per Politico:

Citizens for Sanity has over the last several weeks begun running billboard advertisements with messages like ‘Protect Pregnant Men from Climate Discrimination’ and ‘Open the jails. Open the borders. Close the schools. Vote progressive this November.’