‘Are You Kidding Me?!: NFL Blasted for ‘Weak’ Deshaun Watson Suspension, Fine

Deshaun Watson
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Social media erupted with scorn after reports said the league and the NFL Players Association agreed on a settlement that will see Deshaun Watson, the quarterback accused of at least two dozen incidents of sexual misconduct, suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

A judge hired by the league to review Watson’s case recommended an even lighter punishment. Among other provisions, for instance, in a decision released at the end of July, former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson recommended only a six-game suspension.

But according to reports, the league is set to announce its final settlement soon, taking Watson a bit more to task. Still, many feel that the accusations of more than twenty women should have carried more weight than a mere 11-game suspension and a five million fine.

Social media filled quickly with attacks on the NFL for what many feel is a light punishment.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.