Social media erupted with scorn after reports said the league and the NFL Players Association agreed on a settlement that will see Deshaun Watson, the quarterback accused of at least two dozen incidents of sexual misconduct, suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

A judge hired by the league to review Watson’s case recommended an even lighter punishment. Among other provisions, for instance, in a decision released at the end of July, former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson recommended only a six-game suspension.

But according to reports, the league is set to announce its final settlement soon, taking Watson a bit more to task. Still, many feel that the accusations of more than twenty women should have carried more weight than a mere 11-game suspension and a five million fine.

Social media filled quickly with attacks on the NFL for what many feel is a light punishment.

The nuances of this Deshaun Watson situation is actually not nuanced at all. Women who were assaulted have been humiliated and disregarded in the process of coming forward against a high profile athlete using his power for sexual pleasure. — Kimmi (@kimmichex) August 18, 2022

Jags fans chanting “you sick fuck” at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason. pic.twitter.com/5UQY8rTrHT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2022

The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2022

Josh Gordon got suspended 76 games for weed. Deshaun Watson has 24 sexual misconduct cases. https://t.co/6goqv3TWNs — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 18, 2022

So is he apologizing or not? Is he accountable or not? https://t.co/x7jrKnBgd8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson on why he accepted a settlement if he claims he’s innocent: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 18, 2022

NFL punishing Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/klLRNQQand — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson reiterated today that he did nothing wrong with any of the dozens of massage therapists accusing him. Watson's agent just tweeted that the NFL discipline officer made up her mind before looking at the evidence.

Can we stop pretending Watson has shown remorse? — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson does not "accept accountability" or "understand his behavior." He just said in his press conference, over and over again, that he did not engage in any inappropriate behavior. https://t.co/4ThtyRI9Sj — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson supsension reduced to 11 games after promising not to sexually assualt 2 dozen women"ever again" — PFT Commander (@PFTCommenter) August 18, 2022

Few things in recent NFL memory seem more cynical than Deshaun Watson vaguely apologizing on Friday, only to go back to his stance of denying all responsibility after the league finalized his suspension. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 18, 2022

NFL suspensions: Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine – 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Ridley: Indefinite – Bet for his team to win Burfict: 12 games – Targeting Hopkins: 6 games – PED Martavis: Indefinite – Weed Josh Gordon: 76 games – Weed — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

NFL: “We gave Deshaun Watson a lighter punishment than Kaepernick” pic.twitter.com/Te9Aw14kDg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson paying his $5 Million dollar fine pic.twitter.com/hRyUQJ19bY — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 18, 2022

Michael Vick was suspended for 23 months by the NFL for abusing dogs.

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games for abusing women.

That's not ok, @NFL. — ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) August 18, 2022

After the Deshaun Watson suspension was announced, the NFL has promised to wear extra pink to show how much it respects women this season — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) August 18, 2022

God, Deshaun Watson is a disgusting human. pic.twitter.com/u10HmgKKgm — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) August 18, 2022

