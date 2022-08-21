Luke Rockhold retired from the UFC Saturday night. But let’s just say he left a big part of himself in the cage, specifically, all over Paolo Costa’s face.

Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion attempting a comeback after a three-year layoff, gave a gritty performance against the hard-striking Costa in a fight where Rockhold appeared physically exhausted after the first round.

The former champ also took a vicious blow to the face, resulting in a steady flow of blood throughout the match. Then, in the closing moments of the final round, after Rockhold gained top mount position, the Californian decided to leave Costa and the MMA world a little piece of himself.

ROCKHOLD RUBBED HIS BLOOD ON COSTA 😦 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/I1CeGGkUWz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 21, 2022

What might equal the disturbing nature of Rockhold’s bloody display is that Costa smiled and actually seemed to find the whole thing amusing.

What a fight ☺️ pic.twitter.com/g23tQT97wd — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 21, 2022

After the fight, Rockhold announced his decision to retire, telling Joe Rogan: “I’m fucking old.”

Went out on his shield like always, a warrior to the very end! 👏@LukeRockhold calls it a career as a former Strikeforce & UFC champion, a legend of the game! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/7dGYEH3ljf — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 21, 2022

Honestly, though, Rockhold is a legend and has earned the right to go out however he wants. And if Paolo Costa is okay with that, so be it. On another larger point, this is what makes the UFC great. There really is no other sport that gives you this.