Fake Blues!: Little Leaguer Blames Bad Call on ESPN Trying to Rig the LLWS

A hot mic moment during Saturday’s game at the Little League World Series revealed that even Little Leaguers don’t trust ESPN.

During Saturday’s game between the Midwest (Iowa) and Northwest (Washington), one player tried to console his pitcher by telling him that a bad call on a pitch was only a result of ESPN looking for drama after somehow infiltrating the umpires — whom he used the common nickname of the “blues” to describe, For The Win reported.

The Iowans were apparently a bit shaken after finding two Washington players getting walked and threatening their 6-3 lead. They also clearly felt the last call was a bit shaky. So, the infield was called to the mound by the coach whereupon one player insisted that the walk was fake news manufactured by ESPN.

ESPN hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming bad call on ESPN fixing the #LLWS 😆 pic.twitter.com/svPSWfroul — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) August 22, 2022

The coach didn’t entertain the theory and commanded the players to just “focus” and get that last out they needed.

It turned out, though, that the Iowans didn’t need anyone to blame because they got their final out and won the game with their 6-3 lead intact.

Iowa then went on to beat the Mountain region team 10-2 on Sunday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston