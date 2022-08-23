Magic Johnson Denies Rumor That He Donated Blood

Magic Johnson took to Twitter Tuesday and put to rest an internet rumor claiming that he had once donated blood.

On August 18th, a Twitter account posted what appeared to be an image of the NBA legend donating blood to help those affected by COVID.

Earlier today, NBA legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities help fight COVID-19. ὁ🙌 pic.twitter.com/3OZbbtGPYJ — CockSources ➐ (@cocksources) August 18, 2022

However, Johnson, who tested positive for HIV in 1991, says those reports are completely inaccurate.

“I’m aware of the false story circling the internet,” Johnson said, “and to be clear, I have never donated blood.”

I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 23, 2022

Johnson briefly retired from the game following his diagnosis, but did return to play the All-Star Game in 1992 and the 1995-1996 season.