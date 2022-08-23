Media Wrongly Cries Racism After Little Leaguers Put Cotton Toy Stuffing on Black Teammate’s Head

Race baiters have falsely accused a Little League Baseball team of “racism” for putting cotton balls on a black player’s head.

On Sunday, photos and videos of the incident made a splash on social media as critics slammed the kids and their coaches for putting cotton on the black child’s head in an act the critics claim evokes slavery.

The video pointed to as an example of “racism” seemed to show the black player sitting glumly in his seat as his white teammates pulled the white, cotton-like stuffing out of stuffed toys and placed the balls of puff on the boy’s head.

Here's video from the broadcast: pic.twitter.com/CTUJ2hVg2A — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2022

Despite the accusations that the team is not a “safe space” for the black player and claims that it is an obvious example of “racism,” further investigation into the incident destroys the claims.

The team, the kids, the parents, and Little League Baseball all jumped up to say that there was no ill-intent in the incident and added that white players also received the cotton ball treatment.

As it happens, the kids were not making a racist statement or hazing anyone. It turns out that they were making fun of the white Mohawk hairstyle sported by the pitcher on the Little League team from Hawaii. The black player was only one of the players on the team to put the cotton on his head. And other teammates who put cotton on their heads were white.

Many of the teammates were participating, Black and white. They were imitating the stud pitcher from Hawaii who has an awesome white-dyed Mohawk. There’s a video where the player making headlines is flexing and smiling with the words “the new Jarron Lancaster” pic.twitter.com/kode6vT3oD — Author, K.E. Ganshert (@KEganshert) August 23, 2022

Indeed, another video of the black player shows him laughing it up with his pals:

Here’s the context. Lancaster from Hawaii is a straight stud baseball player. All the kids are getting his autograph. pic.twitter.com/pEuu1R8h37 — Author, K.E. Ganshert (@KEganshert) August 23, 2022

Little League officials looked into the incident and dismissed the charges of racism, ruling that there was no “ill-intent” during the incident.

“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head,” officials said in a statement according to Yahoo News. “After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game.

“As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands the actions could be perceived as racially insensitive,” the organization added. “We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

But that didn’t stop the race baiters from trying to gin up race hate over the incident.

WUSA 9’s Darren M. Haynes, for example, described the incident as a racist act regardless of the intent and added that the racism the boy suffered is why he looked so glum in the video. But Haynes spent no effort to find the photos of the white kids with the cotton on their heads. Likewise, he did not show the video of the black player laughing about it, nor did he do any due diligence to find out why they were putting the cotton balls on their heads in the first place.

White players putting cotton on a black teammates head sparks outrage on social media Here’s my take:@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3Mcca810fn — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 23, 2022

But Haynes was hardly alone. Hundreds of enraged users jumped to social media to voice their outrage despite having no facts to base their rage on.

Here are a few typical posts by critics of the incident:

Every nope that ever existed in the entire empire of Nopeville. And, before we get into whether the actions were rooted in racism and should somehow be excused, consider that optics and the final result are what's paramount here. Hell naw. https://t.co/zJV40AhFPG — Charles F Coleman Jr (@CFColemanJr) August 23, 2022

1. Did anyone see the despicable acts on the Little League World Series? The white boys were placing white cotton on the Black boy’s hair. The white boys and the white coaches, etc. knew this was racist behavior; and everyone who put the cotton in the child’s hair https://t.co/0qTcBNnhYC — Miss Marcella Sends Her Regrets (@marcelladba) August 22, 2022

A Little League team in Iowa decided to stuff their only black teammate hair with cotton during the world series. This is not a safe space for this child. Of course his teammates and their parents think this is okay.. https://t.co/iQU4uXnn9d — Garrison Davies (@garydaviswisdom) August 23, 2022

Either his parents are white or not black American cause they didn't report nobody getting knocked out. https://t.co/hZuQYQ46Mf — TEAM TERFS 🇺🇸 (@dareal88keyz) August 22, 2022

Just watched a sickening video of a little league baseball team putting cotton in their black teammates hair… why was it problematic? Firstly the connotation of black folks and cotton and now this child must “pick” the cotton out of his hair. Secondly how dare the announcer — Cam Sinclair Underrated (@isingigame) August 23, 2022

