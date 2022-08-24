‘Masked Singer’ Clip Adds to Tom Brady Camp Absence Conspiracies

The rumor mill has exploded once again with the theory that Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl GOAT Tom Brady missed training camp days because he was a contestant on the Fox show The Masked Singer.

There has been speculation that Brady skipped several days of training camp because he was on the show since his absence coincided with the show’s taping, Sports Illustrated reported.

But Brady denied the claims on Twitter, “Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though.”

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

But this week, the speculation was ginned up again when a clip of the show revealed that one of its judges, actor Ken Jeong, guessed that the singer was Tom Brady.

The clip can be watched here.

If you are unfamiliar with the show, singers dressed head-to-foot in outrageous getups resembling sports mascot costumes perform a song on stage, and the judges try to guess the identity of the hidden singer.

And in the newly released clip, Jeong speculates.

“I think this could be the greatest of all time,” Jeong says in the clip. “He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on The Masked Singer. This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!”

That sent the conspiracy theories roiling once again.

According to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, Brady missed several days of training camp for personal reasons that have not been disclosed. However, he returned to camp this Monday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston