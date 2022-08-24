‘We’re In a Better Position’: Dak Prescott ‘Very Optimistic’ About Cowboys Chances for Success

Do not count Cowboys QB Dak Prescott among those who think Dallas is going to take a step back this year.

Despite a disappointing showing against San Francisco in the playoffs last year and several key departures, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys signal caller tells Peter King that his team is actually in a “better” position to succeed than they were last year.

“Very, very optimistic,” Prescott said on Peter King’s podcast this week. “Because of the team we had last year and because of what we went through, the way that we’ve handled it moving forward, I think we’re in a better position this year than we were last year. And I know some guys have gone and some guys have left and went to other teams, but that’s the nature of this business.”

There are significant reasons for doubting Prescott’s assertion. As CBS Sports reports, Dallas has lost wide receiver Amari Cooper, offensive linemen La’el Collins and Conner McGovern, and the steady statistical decline of star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Though the most powerful argument against a Cowboys repeat as division champs, something no NFC East team has done since 2004, might come from sizing up the competition in the rest of the division.

The Eagles upgraded their receiving corps by trading AJ Brown. A move that, along with the reported improvement of last year’s first-round pick DeVonta Smith, should give Jalen Hurts a formidable array of receivers. Philly also drafted an athletic monster in 360-pound Jordan Davis to pair with Fletcher Cox on the defensive front.

The Giants upgraded their woeful offensive line with Evan Turner and added some lethality to their pass rush with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Washington upgraded at QB and WR and should be more dangerous despite having a terrible defense.

Still, this is a quarterback-driven league, and Dak Prescott threw for 4,449 yards last year and set a franchise record with 37 touchdown passes. Are the Cowboys in a better position than they were last year? Debatable. Are they in the best position of any team in the division despite losing a few key pieces as most teams have? Probably true.

“What we have built here, the core, the leaders, mixed with a great group of young guys who are hungry to make names for themselves and get in this league running,” Prescott added. “I feel very, very confident about where we are and excited about where we are and am just ready to keep building and get this thing rolling.”