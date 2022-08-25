Cowboys’ Tyron Smith Suffers Severely Torn Hamstring, Out Indefinitely

Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a severe hamstring tear at practice in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday. The injury is thought to be serious enough that the longtime starter could be sidelined until December.

Smith could have surgery as early as Wednesday though he is reportedly still seeking a second opinion.

“Smith was hurt on a running play and went to the ground as he went to make a block on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch,” ESPN’s Todd Archer and Adam Schefter report. “He was able to walk to the locker room without any help, and the initial tests indicated the ACL in his left knee was intact.”

Losing Smith, an 8-time Pro Bowler, has its obvious drawbacks: he is a great player who protects QB Dak Prescott’s blindside and is the longest-tenured Cowboy on the team.

On the other hand, this injury is only the most recent in a long line of injuries that have kept Smith from playing a complete season since 2015. In other words, the Cowboys are used to having to re-work their line to account for his absence.

Re-working that line could prove more difficult this year, however. The departure of La’el Collins deprives Dallas from simply sliding their experienced right tackle over to the left side. The Cowboys did draft Tyler Smith in the first round of this year’s draft with designs on him eventually becoming the left tackle of the future. However, few believe the rookie is ready for that future to begin now.

The Tulsa product has been locked into a battle with incumbent Conner McGovern for the left guard spot. A battle that, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, McGovern appears to be winning based on the fact that the coach recently said McGovern would start at left guard if the season began today.

In addition, Tyler Smith is also contending with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two practices.

The relative lack of in-house options could force Dallas to sign a veteran before their Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Though, with Duane Brown recently signing with the Jets, the veteran options aren’t exactly enticing either.

Though, with the season only 17 days away, whatever the Cowboys do, they better do it soon.