Report: NBA’s Taurean Prince Arrested at Miami Airport on Charge Involving ‘Dangerous Drugs’

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night at Miami Airport on a charge related to “dangerous drugs,” TMZ Sports reports.

Police told TMZ Sports that the arrest stems from an outstanding warrant on drug-related charges in Texas.

Prince, 28, starred at Baylor before being drafted by the Jazz in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. After a short stint in Utah, Prince has been a journeyman for the most part. Playing in several cities before eventually inking a 2-year, $16 million deal with the Timberwolves.

No further details are available at this time.