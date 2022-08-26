Report: NBA’s Taurean Prince Arrested at Miami Airport on Charge Involving ‘Dangerous Drugs’

Taurean Prince
Miami Police
Dylan Gwinn

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night at Miami Airport on a charge related to “dangerous drugs,” TMZ Sports reports.

Police told TMZ Sports that the arrest stems from an outstanding warrant on drug-related charges in Texas.

Taurean Prince #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on after making a three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter of the game during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round at Target Center on April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Prince, 28, starred at Baylor before being drafted by the Jazz in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. After a short stint in Utah, Prince has been a journeyman for the most part. Playing in several cities before eventually inking a 2-year, $16 million deal with the Timberwolves.

No further details are available at this time.

 

