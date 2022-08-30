Joe Rogan took a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, blasting her for advocating for the release of Brittney Griner even as she jailed people for pot use when she was California’s, Attorney General.

Rogan made the comments during last Saturday’s edition of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast with guest Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

During the show, Rogan took aim at Harris, who has made statements urging Russia to release the WNBA player who was arrested, convicted, and given 9-1/2 years in prison for possessing marijuana products.

“That’s why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country,” Rogan said as the topic came up. “Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail.”

“Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it’s crazy,” Rogan pointed out.

Rogan also slammed Joe Biden, who, along with Harris, promised to do something about long prison sentences for pot.

“How come you guys didn’t exonerate people that were in jail for marijuana when you said you were going to?” Rogan asked. “They said that they were going to make marijuana federally legal.”

“They said they were going to exonerate prisoners who were in jail for non-violent drug offenses. This is what they said. None of that has happened,” he continued.

Rogan also earned the ire of leftists when he urged listeners to “vote Republican” because of the massive failures and the utter hypocrisy of coronavirus policies put in place by Democrats over the last two years.

“I hope there are lessons learned in this,” Rogan said. “Because this is a new thing. We had never had this before. No one who is alive today has ever experienced a true pandemic. And I’m hoping that, now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those. That’s the best you can get out of it.”

That is when he urged people to vote Republican, specifically citing Florida’s success under the policies of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

