Jerry Jones Admits He Wasn’t Wearing Seatbelt in May Car Crash

Video has emerged in which Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones can be seen admitting to police that he was not wearing his seatbelt during the car crash he was involved in last May.

In video obtained by TMZ, Jones, 80, can be heard agreeing with an officer who stated that the longtime NFL owner had been driving with the belt fastened behind him when his 2013 Lexus T-boned a Hyundai while traveling at 45 mph.

“You had [the seatbelt] buckled behind you but you weren’t wearing it,” an officer says to Jones.

“That is correct,” Jones responded. “That is correct.”

The video can be seen here.

Jones sustained injuries in the crash that were characterized as bumps to the head, chest, and knee. In his description of events to the police, Jones said that he struck the other vehicle broadside after the driver U-turned in front of him.

“He just U-[turned],” Jones said. “He just simply U-ed right in front of me. I hit him broadside. I’m so happy he’s not hurt.”

Jones was cleared of any wrongdoing in the accident.