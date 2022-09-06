National Organization For Women Calls on NFL to Ban Jon Gruden for Life

On the tail of ex-Raiders player Andre Rison saying that disgraced coach Jon Gruden should be afforded a second chance, the National Organization For Women has come out with the opposite reaction saying that the NFL should formally ban Gruden for life.

The National Organization For Women (NOW) told TMZ that if the NFL hired Gruden again, it would only show how little the league cares about women.

“Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL. If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia and racism,” NOW told the site.

NOW wants NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to end any talk of a Gruden return.

Gruden, of course, was compelled to resign as head coach for the Raiders last October after private emails containing controversial racial and misogynistic comments were leaked to the media. The emails in question contained racial and misogynistic comments.

Last week, Andre Rison insisted that Gruden should be given a second chance because no one is perfect, and as a player, he never witnessed Gruden acting like a racist or a misogynist.

Gruden even noted that he made mistakes and wished the league would give him another shot at coaching.

Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. pic.twitter.com/1ClcWtdTRn — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) August 30, 2022

Clearly, NOW disagrees and feels Gruden should be permanently barred from coaching.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston