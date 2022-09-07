Bare knuckle fighter Tai Emery bared more than her knuckles after delivering a KO to her opponent on Friday in Bangkok.

Emery, 35, earned a knockout win against Rung-Arun Khunchai at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and seconds after her victory, Emery jumped up onto the ropes and pulled up her sports bra baring herself to the crowd.

Welp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC! 🙈ὄ “Interesting celebration, haven’t seen that one before” pic.twitter.com/cWT5TeUo1X — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 3, 2022

“Interesting celebration right there by Tai Emery,” a BKFC commentator said after Emery lifted her bra up, according to the New York Post. “Haven’t seen that one before.”

In her Instagram post of a video of her win, Emery wrote, “If you don’t know, now you know,” Emery wrote Sunday alongside an Instagram video of her celebration in the ring. “Cheers heaps to everyone that has ever given me a meal, place to sleep, place to train, coached me, or had belief in me.”

“It never went to waste and I always could make the energy tenfold. I’m so proud of this goal!” She added.

The video of the fight shows Emery was top dog the second the bell rang as she tore into Khunchai barely giving her opponent a second to respond.

The win was doubly sweet for Emery since this was her first pro fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting. She has fought MMA, and even once played in the Lingerie Football League, the Daily Star revealed.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Emery also has an OnlyFans page that she now says saw a major uptick in members after her BKFC win on Friday.

