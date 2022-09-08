Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. was accused Wednesday by prosecutors in Houston, Texas, of burning his girlfriend’s body after murdering her.

Ware, 42, was arrested in Montgomery County, Texas, in June of last year on charges of failing to report for bond supervision on previous drug charges and charges of possessing a firearm by a felon.

But while in jail in Montgomery County, investigators in Harris Country also wanted to have words with him on the disappearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, 29, who disappeared in April of 2021.

Witnesses last saw Pomaski in April during a party she and Ware hosted at Ware’s home in Spring, Texas.

Pomaski’s body was finally discovered in Harris County in December of last year. The remains were officially identified by the end of April, almost a year after she disappeared.

A former friend of the murdered woman, Eric Zulegar, says that her relationship with Ware was toxic and abusive, the New York Post reported.

Ware, an NFL short-timer who had only played two seasons in 2003 and 2004, was transferred from a Montgomery County jail to the Harris County jail in Houston to face murder charges.

According to court documents described by the Post, prosecutors say that Ware tried to burn Pomaski’s body to destroy the evidence after he murdered her.

He stands charged with Pomaski’s murder as well as tampering with evidence. He could get 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the crime.

