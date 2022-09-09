WATCH: Animal Rights Extremists Disrupt Rams-Bills Opener with Pink Smoke Bomb

A group of animal rights extremists disrupted the Buffalo Bills-L.A. Rams season opener Thursday by running on the field with a pink smoke bomb, according to reports.

The pink smoke bomb was carried by two women, Emek Echo and Katia Shokrai, who ran out on the field and collided with each other right in front of the players.

WATCH:

Things getting weird on the field in LA. pic.twitter.com/t7pJFVK2N5 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 9, 2022

Two women with pink flares just ran on the field at Sofi Stadium. Security took them down hard. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/1fFUY01pCq — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 9, 2022

Extremist group Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest.

The animal rights group claimed they were trying to bring attention to the Smithfield Foods trial of several whistleblowers who face prison for exposing factory farm abuses.

“Smithfield, like the animal agriculture industry itself, is a barbaric house of cards — built on unconscionable, systemic abuse, and desperate attempts to shield that abuse from the public eye,” Shokrai in a statement. “I want the world to know that animal rescuers are facing years in prison because of this company’s undue influence on our democracy.”

This same group staged interruptions at three Timberwolves games this year in protest over team owner Glen Taylor’s chicken processing plant.

The group also tried to disrupt the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest but was dealt a quick blow by champ Joey Chestnut who wasn’t having any disruptions.

Video of Chestnut’s reaction to the protester went viral:

Chestnut just obliterated him pic.twitter.com/dry7Oy8KZK — jonah block (@JonahBlock05) July 4, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston