‘State’s Going to Sh*t’: Aaron Rodgers Blasts California Leadership

He is a native of “The Golden State,” but that doesn’t mean that Aaron Rodgers is a fan of how California is currently being run. In fact, the Packers signal-caller believes California is “going to sh*t.”

In a preview of his upcoming appearance on the Bill Maher podcast Club Random, Rodgers bemoaned the current status of his native state but says he’s not quitting on it yet, SFGate reports.

“State’s going to s–t, but I’m hanging on,” Rodgers said of California.

Rodgers particularly took aim at the state’s COVID policies, which, he says, gutted small businesses in his small hometown.

“I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F*ck*ng gone,” he said.

The future Hall of Famer did not confine his criticism to the impacts of laws and policies already enacted. He also targeted a law recently passed by the California State Senate, AB 2098, which seeks to punish medical professionals for “spreading misinformation” about the coronavirus.

Consistent with his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Rodgers also advocated for the ability of citizens to make medical decisions for themselves without government mandates.

“I think there’s a lot of people that believe that you should have your own decision-making on your own medical decisions,” Rodgers said. “My thing is I have an issue with the hypocrisy in society in general and I know you do as well, but abortion has been a hot topic, right. And especially after Roe v. Wade got overturned and sent back to the states, or whatever. I don’t believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies.

“As much as I might lean more pro life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t f–king tell me what to do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares? And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.”

Rodgers will begin his 17th season in the NFL Sunday afternoon as he and the Packers take on the Vikings in Minnesota.