A huge brawl during a high school football game in Texas resulted in both teams being ejected from the game, according to reports.

The game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders and the Dallas Roosevelt Mustangs on Friday devolved into a mess with six minutes left in the fourth quarter after an argument broke out on the field.

The argument didn’t stay isolated to only a few players but soon encompassed both teams and drew in the fans, too, according to The Comeback.

The fight lasted more than two minutes before referees and coaches restored order. And there have been no reports about what the fight was about.

The fight resulted in both sides being ejected from the game.

Per league rules, “any player ejected from a contest is subject to automatic penalty. The automatic penalty is as follows: Ejected player misses the rest of the game in which they were ejected plus the first half of the following game.”

The game didn’t result in mutual disqualification, though. Instead, the refs gave the win to Fort Worth.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston