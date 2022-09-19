Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took a pop to the head from a fan in the stands after the Cards scored an amazing comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

It isn’t exactly easy to see, but the video appears to show a fan reaching out from behind another fan and delivering a slap to Murray’s forehead.

Here's a slowed down version of what happened between Kyler Murray and a fan after Sunday's game in Las Vegas: Keep an eye out around the 16-second mark. Great work by @CamCox12 who captured the entire ending on video. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/9ZcpoqlU6S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2022

It seems most likely that the fan was overly exuberant and was only trying to congratulate the player.

Regardless, Pro Football Talk reported that the Las Vegas Police Department said that a battery complaint was filed after the game with the complaint stating that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield did not say who filed the complaint but noted that the investigation is ongoing. No suspect has been named.

Sunday’s comeback victory was Arizona’s first since Murray signed a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was also a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma in 2018.

