A fan went crazy in the stands during Tuesday night’s Nationals-Braves game during a confrontation with a stadium usher.

According to reports, an usher tried to remove the fan from his seat in the ninth inning, but the man wouldn’t be moved out easily.

As other fans chanted slogans such as “get him out” repeatedly, the enraged fan lashed out and punched the usher, trying to move him right in the face. Then, during a further tussle, he bit the usher, according to TMZ.

.@MLB @Nationals should have zero tolerance for punching and biting an usher. Ban this asshole for a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/0pxyIFfPJO — Thomas Ginn (@ThomasGinnDC) September 28, 2022

The Metro Police soon arrived to finish the removal.

So far, the team has not released any information about the fan who has been removed.

The Nats had other problems on Tuesday, losing the game to the Braves 8-2.

Major League Baseball does not seem to have the same number of fights in the stands as the NFL, but there have been numerous incidents this year.

To name just a few, in July, a fist fight broke out among a group of fans in Yankee Stadium during a game against the reds, and in August, a fan was kicked down a flight of stairs as he dragged the kicker down with him.

Those damn dodger Fa… oh wait

Damn here I thought we were supposed to be the frustrated ones post Soto trade. 🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/iHZy9AYX8J — R.D😎 (@Mayor_Ray_) August 9, 2022

Also, in August, fans in Chicago burst out into a melee in the stands that sent one fan rolling down the bleachers.

Ummmm, there is no fighting in the bleachers. Am I right @SonRanto?! @maitaiguy0 trying to keep the peace #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Fgv2pe7bgi — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) August 24, 2022

