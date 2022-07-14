WATCH: Yankees Fans Duke it Out in Wild Brawl During Game

The Yankees needed extra innings to beat the Reds on Wednesday night, and for those seated in the expensive seats near the first base line, they got a little extra as well as a group of fans engaged in a wild melee.

As always in these cases, it is impossible to tell who or what started this. However, it’s clear that the big guy and the short guy had a big problem with the guy in the green Aaron Judge shirt. For his part, the green shirt guy didn’t even respond to getting smacked by the big guy.

Then, weirdly, with the security guy standing right there, the little guy punched the guy in the green shirt, and both sides let fly.

This was the fight that paused the Yankees game. Not a good look. #LunchBreakYanks pic.twitter.com/5l0lnkgb2b — Lunch Break Baseball (@LunchBreakBB) July 14, 2022

As far as baseball fan fights go, this ranks pretty high. There’s slapping, punching, tackling, beer tossing, and everything. Again, this fight occurred in the more expensive seating area at Yankee Stadium, where one would not think such an intense brawl would happen.

Then again, the game was in extra innings, and people had likely been drinking for hours. Maybe we should have expected it.