WATCH: Cubs Fan Thrown Down Bleachers During Wild Brawl

The fans brawling in the bleachers in Chicago delivered more action than the blowout loss the Cubs suffered on the field Tuesday as fists flew and one fan was tossed down four rows of seats.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals destroyed the Chicago Cubs 13-3 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. And maybe the thrashing set fans on edge as they mixed it up in the outfield bleachers.

The fisticuffs broke out in the eighth inning of the game. Though it is unclear what caused the tiff, one might imagine a few beers might have played a hand.

One video shows grappling in the bleachers that only ends when one of the combatants is pushed so hard he flies bodily down several rows of bleachers.

The man that tumbled down the seats jumped back up after going head over heels as if nothing happened, adding weight to the idea that a beer or two may have helped fuel the bout.

WATCH:

Ummmm, there is no fighting in the bleachers. Am I right @SonRanto?! @maitaiguy0 trying to keep the peace #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Fgv2pe7bgi — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) August 24, 2022

After the man flew down the bench seating, a gaggle of stadium workers in red shirts and ID lanyards arrived to keep the assailants separated.

TMZ reached out to the Chicago Police Department, but so far, there are no reports of arrests being made.

