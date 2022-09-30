The football team at Santa Clara, California’s Saugus High School has been informed they will no longer be allowed to carry a “Thin Blue Line” flag beside the U.S. flag when they take the field.

The team was told the “Thin Blue Line” flag is “divisive,” FOX 11 reported.

William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent Mike Kuhlman sent a letter Wednesday to the school community explaining the ban on the pro-police flag, the Los Angeles Times noted.

The letter said, “Just three short days ago, I became aware of a concern about this symbol being flown at Saugus High School football games. Despite emails for immediate action, and threats of consequences if certain steps weren’t taken within a specific timeline, we determined to take our time to understand the issue accurately and to respond thoughtfully.”

Parents at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, are having a "Blue Lives Matter" protest on October 7 after the football team announced they will no longer carry the “Thin Blue Line” flag in support of law enforcement out onto the field. Why were they allowed in the first place? pic.twitter.com/sqSOCMqgg7 — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) September 29, 2022

He indicated the Saugus High School football coach, Jason Bornn, supported banning the flag.

Kuhlman wrote, “(It) occurred to (Bornn) that it’s possible that some players on the team might not be entirely enthusiastic about a symbol that is being used to represent the entire team.”

Brandy Roggentein, a Saugus High parent, recalled law enforcement officers rushed into the school while everyone else was rushing out during a November 14, 2019, shooting on campus.

Roggentein said, “One of the first responders was a parent who dropped off a kid (at the time) and he literally saved some lives. The fact that the school is not honoring that is mind-blowing and disgusting,”

Superintendent Kuhlman used his letter to explain that coach Bornn supports the ban on the pro-police flag as a way to show “deference to his commitment to inclusivity, kindness and respect.”

