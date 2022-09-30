WATCH: Padres Fan Pummels Dodgers Fan in Wild Melee

There’s a lot of bad blood between the Padres and Dodgers, and occasionally there are a lot of fists thrown between their fanbases.

Such was the case on Wednesday night.

We pick up the action at San Diego’s Petco Park, where the Dodgers defeated the Padres 1-0, but this particular L.A. fan found himself on the receiving end of some pretty vicious blows from a Padres fan in a Manny Machado jersey.

Fight from last night between Padres and doyer fans pic.twitter.com/wB2cURsWpr — PADRESRAZAMEMES (@padresrazamemez) September 29, 2022

The Dodgers fan wisely opted to turn the clash into a grappling contest after absorbing that right to the face. The Padres fan kept up the pressure until other fans separated the two.

Padres fans had high hopes that San Diego’s blockbuster deal to land Juan Soto would give them a chance to challenge the Dodgers in the N.L. West. However, with Fernando Tatis’ PED suspension coming almost immediately after the Soto deal, the Padres never gave the Dodgers a race and currently sit 22 games out of first.