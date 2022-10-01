Antonio Brown Exposes Himself to Guests at Hotel Pool

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown has landed in hot water after exposing himself to several guests in a hotel pool in Dubai.

The New York Post obtained a video of Brown in the pool at the Armani Hotel Dubai a few months ago. The former Buccaneer exposed his behind to a woman in the pool and then exposed his front to her and several others.

The pics from the video are NSFW.

The woman reportedly became upset and left the pool after Brown exposed himself. Other guests complained about Brown’s antics in the pool. The former NFL player also reportedly told his bare chest to other hotel-goers and smelled of marijuana, which is illegal in Dubai.

Brown responded to the latest controversy on Twitter.

This incident is not the only time Brown has disrobed to some degree in an inappropriate public setting. In early 2022, The then-Buccaneer took off half his uniform, including his jersey and pads, as he ran into the locker room at MetLife Stadium after a disagreement with his coach.

Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.@JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/Jet6ofnNm2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

Brown was in Dubai to see his friend Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight. There have been discussions about Brown being signed by another team at some point this season. That’s probably not going to happen.