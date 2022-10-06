Antonio Brown Backs Kanye amid ‘White Lives Matter’ Controversy

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is sticking up for Kanye West who drew criticism from left-wingers for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris fashion show on Monday.

West was also seen modeling the shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens, an act that brought even more criticism from the left.

According to TMZ, Brown is sticking by his pal, West. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer posted a supportive Instagram message, saying, “All Lives Matter #CallGod #Boomin,” AB said on Instagram … adding, “#Donda #Always.”

Brown has worked closely with West in the past and even collaborated on music projects.

The NFL player is not the only high-profile person to come to Kanye’s support.

Rap, fashion, and media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs also stuck up for West over his “White Lives Matter” campaign. Though he did not exactly chime in to support the message, Combs gave West praise for being a “super free thinker.”

