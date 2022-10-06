‘Non-Binary’ Division Added to Chicago Marathon 3 Days Before Race, But Activists Still Complain

Chicago Marathon officials abruptly announced the inclusion of a “non-binary” division for runners only three days before the race begins. Yet some LGBTQ activists are still upset over the move.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon, one of the nation’s top marathons, is now jumping in on the so-called non-binary bandwagon along with the New York Marathon. Next year, London and Boston will also add non-binary divisions, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Race spokeswoman Alex Sawyer told the Sun-Times, “While we’re excited to introduce the nonbinary division, we recognize the opportunity for continued dialogue, learning, and progress with our event. Discussions are ongoing with non-binary participants and leaders within our sport to work together towards our goal of creating more inclusive event experiences.”

But, while some runners are thrilled that their activist category is being added, some are still perturbed by Chicago’s woke effort.

Cal Calamia, who claims he is neither male nor female, was initially happy with the new category, but on second thought, he realized that the new category was not up to standards.

“It’s really exciting. It feels really good to choose nonbinary in my hometown race,” Calamia exclaimed. But then he realized that the new category was added quietly and without fanfare.

“Personally, it feels hurtful because it feels performative, or brushed under the rug because it really is a big deal,” the native of the Chicago area told the paper.

Calamia said it almost seems as if Chicago’s race officials are ashamed of their new category.

“As a trans athlete, showing up and registering for these races is a hard thing to do, because there’s not usually space,” Calamia said. “What makes it easier is when big organizations with a lot of power say, ‘We’re adding this category and we’re proud of it, and we’re doing what it takes to celebrate these runners who are now being invited to our event.'”

Another runner also complained that the new category was added so quietly. Chicagoan Jessica Gordon-Song didn’t register for this year’s race because he felt “uncomfortable as a transitioning “trans woman” running in either the male or female categories. Gordon-Song told the paper that he’d have registered in the new non-binary category if he knew it had been created.

“This year would have been perfect for me to participate in the nonbinary category,” Gordon-Song lamented. “Not having any races, I could participate in really took a mental toll on me this year.”

Out of the 40,000 runners signed up for the 2022 Chicago Marathon, only 7o have chosen the non-binary category. That is only .18 percent of the runners.

