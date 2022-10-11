Georgia High School Football Star Shot Dead Outside Dave & Busters

A Georgia high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Busters last week following an altercation.

The incident reportedly occurred in the parking lot at the Sugarloaf Hills Mall last Wednesday when two teenagers shot and killed 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt during an alleged fight. DeWitt became a local star as a wide receiver for Jefferson High School. As noted by the New York Post, his Twitter page boasted “videos of his highlights and impressive stats on the gridiron.”

“The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt,” the team said in a tweet. “The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/9q2l6nujPA — Jefferson 🏈 Football #RIP2️⃣ (@JeffersonFootba) October 6, 2022

The two suspects in the shooting, 18-year-old Bryan Kemare, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in South Carolina and charged with felony murder. Police have yet to find a motive for the murder but said, “it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other, and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting.” DeWitt’s mother, Dawn, told reporters that her son died in a botched robbery while on a date with his girlfriend.

During a vigil attended by 100 people honoring her son on Sunday, Dawn DeWitt said she wanted Elijah “remembered as a fierce competitor with a very large heart.”

Elijah’s father, Craig, told reporters that he has forgiven his son’s killers.

“Forgiveness is for the forgiver. We don’t want the hate in this household,” Craig said.