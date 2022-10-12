Brent Musburger Blasts ‘Woke Journalists’ Triggered by His Katherine Webb ‘Beautiful Woman’ Comments

The year was 2013, and at least one legendary broadcaster labored under the delusion that a man could point out the obvious beauty of a woman on live television without incurring professional and personal attacks.

The Beautiful woman was Katherine Webb. The legendary broadcaster was Brent Musburger. And boy was he wrong.

During the 2013 national championship game between Alabama and Notre Dame, Musburger dared to point out then-Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron’s beautiful girlfriend in the stands.

“You see that lovely lady there? She does go to Auburn, and I will admit that, but she’s also Miss Alabama and that’s A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend … I’m telling you, you quarterbacks get all the good-looking women,” Musburger observed. “What a beautiful woman. So, if you’re a youngster in Alabama, start getting the football out and throw it around the backyard with pop,” the longtime sagely advised.

Well, as one might expect, Musburger’s inarguable and completely valid points went over like a dud with the modern PC media.

A fact that Musburger believes helped shield then-Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly from the full brunt of criticism he should have received after an ugly loss to Alabama in the national championship game.

With the Irish in Las Vegas to take on BYU last weekend, Pete Sampson and Matt Fortuna of The Shamrock podcast sat down with Musburger and revisited his famous comments from 2013.

“I still tease him that when he got blown out by Alabama in that national championship game, I took all the heat off him because I called a beauty queen beautiful,” Musburger said. “I was the villain that night in the eyes of many, especially the woke journalists with some of the papers around the country.”

☘️The Shamrock☘️ After a weekend in Vegas, @Matt_Fortuna and I talked Notre Dame past and present with the great Brent Musburger, who has a running joke with Brian Kelly from the 2012 BCS National Championship Game Apple:https://t.co/Hgdvb5mC2Q

Spotify:https://t.co/BR31MjFrqP pic.twitter.com/93NnfD5RcI — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 11, 2022

For those needing a refresher on who Kathering Webb is and what she looks like:

So yeah, only in our insane PC world would calling that woman “beautiful” be a controversial thing. In any event, Musburger was unfazed by the “woke journalists.” It would be great if more people followed his example.