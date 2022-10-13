ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman has addressed the “misogynistic” comment he made during Monday’s broadcast of the Chiefs-Raiders game.

Aikman made his comment after a roughing the passer call, a rule he disagrees with. After the call, Aikman said that he hopes the NFL will “take the dresses off” and change the rule during the next Competition Committee meeting,” the New York Post reported.

But on Thursday, during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket radio show, the 55-year-old Aikman referred to his comments as “dumb.”

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman told the radio hosts. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

The call that sparked the Hall of Famer’s ire occurred in the first half after Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said after the call was announced by the refs.

Troy Aikman: "My hope is the [NFL] Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off." pic.twitter.com/5DqdLJ8Ccx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

Several members of the sports media, including Ryan Young and Rex Hupple, quickly bashed Aikman for the comment.

Several other reporters took to Twitter to express their astonishment over Aikman’s misogyny.

Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said? Did he really just say that it's time for the league to"take the dresses off"? The 60's called, they want their chauvinist back. Seriously @ESPN… do better than that crap.#MNF — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) October 11, 2022

You can make your point without talking about dresses Aikman — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 11, 2022

So far, ESPN has made no comment, and Aikman and his broadcast partner Joe Buck as still scheduled to return to the booth next Monday for the Broncos-Chargers game.

