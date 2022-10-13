Female Sports Radio Host Blasts Those Offended by Troy Aikman’s ‘Take the Dresses Off’ Comment

On Monday Night Football, ESPN analyst Troy Aikman responded to a terrible roughing the passer call on Kansas City’s Chris Jones by telling the NFL it was time to “take the dresses off” and let the players play.

The play that sparked Aikman’s comment was a strip sack by Kansas City’s Chris Jones on Raiders QB Derek Carr that was called roughing the passer.

The NFL is such a joke and is just dreadful. How is this roughing the passer? pic.twitter.com/KIPKSiArtr — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 11, 2022

Aikman correctly called the ridiculous play out by telling the league it was time to “take the dresses off.”

The Hall of Fame quarterback was blasted by an assortment of the usual leftist suspects who turn up whenever someone spouts wisdom in a way that offends their ridiculous sensibilities.

Troy Aikman really needs to find a non-misogynistic way to critique the call besides “take the dresses off”. And I say this as someone who heard this misogyny normalized by coaches as a kid & even participated myself. Way past time to end such sports talkpic.twitter.com/lHVhv6WdEv — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 11, 2022

Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said? Did he really just say that it's time for the league to"take the dresses off"? The 60's called, they want their chauvinist back. Seriously @ESPN… do better than that crap.#MNF — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) October 11, 2022

However, on Tuesday, the former Cowboy got some support from a female Boston sports talk show host who was entirely unoffended by Aikman’s remark and blasted those who were.

Meghan Ottolini, a co-host on “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” on Boston’s WEEI-FM, said she understood Aikman’s point to be “stop playing like a bunch of girls.”

A point that she doesn’t find offensive whatsoever.

“I’m not offended at all,” she said. Ottolini then added, “Honestly, who cares?”

Outraged by Troy Aikman’s “take the dresses off” comment on Monday Night Football? Not @Meghan_Ottolini “If this infuriates you, then I’m jealous that you have so much energy to dedicate to being mad at Troy Aikman.” pic.twitter.com/8ccx4rdSae — Merloni, Fauria, & Mego (@MFMonWEEI) October 12, 2022

“I don’t care. If you’re offended by that, it’s like when somebody asks me if you can say like, ‘Let’s go guys’ to your team of girls soccer players. It’s like, yeah, honestly, why are you wasting your time on this?”

The Boston talk show host then said that those taking the time to be offended by Aikman’s comments have too much time on their hands.

“If this infuriates you, I’m jealous that you have so much energy to dedicate to being mad at Troy Aikman,” she said. “It’s like, why are you watching this anyway?”

Ottolini continued, “If you want to get mad about like, legal rights or whatever, we can go down that road. If you want to tell guys on the field to take their dresses off, like, I don’t even give it a second of thought.”

Of course, everything Ottolini said is rooted in common sense and should be immediately understood as fact by all thinking people. The fact that her verbalizing of the obvious needs to be reported to counter the storm of stupidity shows how few thinking people we have in the media.