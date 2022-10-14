The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for kicking at Atlanta Falcons Grady Jarrett after Jarrett sacked him during last Sunday’s game.

Jarrett was cited on the field for a roughing the passer penalty, but after the tackle, Brady attempted to kick Jarrett. Brady was not flagged at the time. But his action did gain the attention of league officials, Pro Football Talk reported.

Brady’s kick did not connect with Jarrett, but the intent was clear, the league decided.

As to the tackle, Jarrett has said that he did what he thought was expected and said he is in “disbelief” that he was hit with a penalty.

“Just looking back on it, I’m still kind of left clueless,” Jarrett said, according to ESPN. “On what I’m expected to do in that situation.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the fine on Twitter, saying, “NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source.”

This is not the first time Brady has been fined for kicking another player. He also lost $10,000 to a fine in 2013 when he kicked Baltimore Ravens safety,y Ed Reed.

The Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15 on Sunday.

