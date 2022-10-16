WATCH: Tennessee Fans Remove Goalposts, Throw Them in River Following Bama Win

Tennessee Volunteer fans were overcome with joy after their team upset #3 ranked Alabama in one of the most exciting college football games you’ll ever see. So, naturally, they celebrated by doing the only thing that made sense after beating Alabama for the first time in over a decade: They stole the goalposts and threw them in a river.

Fans stormed the field after Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath split the uprights by booting a game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired. The kick gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide.

ROCKY TOP FOR THE WIN ‼️ ⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️⬜️pic.twitter.com/FAqAWYiXkk — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 15, 2022

However, the uprights would not stay upright much longer as the 100,000-plus fans packing Neyland Stadium stormed the field and took down the goalposts.

For the first time since 1998, the goalposts have been torn down inside Neyland Stadium. And by the way, this was the one through which Chase McGrath made the winning kick. Tennessee 52, Alabama 49 The #Vols have taken down Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/LbQTHYMUCn — Jake Nichols (@jnichols_2121) October 15, 2022

Though they didn’t just take them down, they took them down and left the stadium with them.

From there, it was to the streets!

WE’RE HAVING A GREAT TIME! GB🍊 pic.twitter.com/rkoXQmRJnZ — Tennessee Goalpost (@VolsGoalposts) October 16, 2022

The good times continued until the goalposts reached the Tennessee River, where the joyous crowd deposited them. Hopefully, never to be salvaged or seen again.

The Tennessee goalposts will now forever be in the river pic.twitter.com/0FkoalXjvH — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 16, 2022

Moral of the story, kids: If your football team wins the biggest game of the last 20 years and your goalposts don’t end up at the bottom of the nearest river or tributary, you are doing it wrong.