WATCH: Tennessee Fans Remove Goalposts, Throw Them in River Following Bama Win

Tennessee
Donald Page/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Tennessee Volunteer fans were overcome with joy after their team upset #3 ranked Alabama in one of the most exciting college football games you’ll ever see. So, naturally, they celebrated by doing the only thing that made sense after beating Alabama for the first time in over a decade: They stole the goalposts and threw them in a river.

Fans stormed the field after Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath split the uprights by booting a game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired. The kick gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide.

However, the uprights would not stay upright much longer as the 100,000-plus fans packing Neyland Stadium stormed the field and took down the goalposts.

Though they didn’t just take them down, they took them down and left the stadium with them.

From there, it was to the streets!

The good times continued until the goalposts reached the Tennessee River, where the joyous crowd deposited them. Hopefully, never to be salvaged or seen again.

Moral of the story, kids: If your football team wins the biggest game of the last 20 years and your goalposts don’t end up at the bottom of the nearest river or tributary, you are doing it wrong.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.