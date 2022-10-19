WATCH: Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Accused of Hitting Female Fan During On Field Celebration

Jermaine Burton
John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is taking heat for a video that appears to show him hitting a female fan after fans flooded the field in the wake of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee.

The Tide was playing at Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium on Saturday but lost to Tennessee in a close 52-49 final. And from the looks of the video, Burton was not at all amused by the hundreds of Tennessee fans who flooded the field to celebrate the win.

Viewers will have to look closely, but as the video ends Burton is seen walking toward a female fan, and when he nears her, he appears to come into contact with her head. The fan stumbles, then turns to face the retreating player as if she is shocked.

Another fan released a video of Burton pushing him as the player left the field, too.

But it is the first video that raised people’s ire.

Many commented on social media:

