Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is taking heat for a video that appears to show him hitting a female fan after fans flooded the field in the wake of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee.

The Tide was playing at Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium on Saturday but lost to Tennessee in a close 52-49 final. And from the looks of the video, Burton was not at all amused by the hundreds of Tennessee fans who flooded the field to celebrate the win.

Viewers will have to look closely, but as the video ends Burton is seen walking toward a female fan, and when he nears her, he appears to come into contact with her head. The fan stumbles, then turns to face the retreating player as if she is shocked.

Jermaine Burton smacking a girl in the head after the game pic.twitter.com/6DeqPYJ5WK — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 18, 2022

Another fan released a video of Burton pushing him as the player left the field, too.

But it is the first video that raised people’s ire.

Many commented on social media:

Jermaine Burton should be arrested — The Sheriff (@miamibonds) October 18, 2022

@GregSankey pretty sure Jermaine Burton assaulted 2 people Saturday. Do the right thing. — milton skelton (@MSkelton47) October 18, 2022

If that’s legit…you need to turn that in to the appropriate authorities and have it investigated. He should end up being at very least suspended for his actions. — dillon george (@dgtechllc) October 18, 2022

He hit a woman in the face. He’s like 3x bigger than her. It’s on film. He’s identified. Is this what happens in Tuscaloosa? — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) October 19, 2022

V O L N A T I O N Get to work Remember when @GregSankey suspended Jauan Jennings based solely on video evidence following the game Well @AlabamaFTBL player Jermaine Burton punched a female Justice needs to be done — Brent (@ChristinaTippen) October 18, 2022

