Mississippi State Football Player Sam Westmoreland Dies Just Days Before His 19th Birthday

Samuel Westmoreland, 18, a freshman offensive lineman at Mississippi State University, died on Oct. 19, according to reports. Westmoreland’s death occurred only two days before his 19th birthday.

Westmoreland was found dead in a church in Starkville, Mississippi. And while no cause has been announced, the police have already ruled out any foul play, according to WTVA, the NBC affiliate of Tupelo.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” MSU head football coach Mike Leach said in a statement released Wed. afternoon.

“Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him,” Leach added. “The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

“One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students — and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement released by the school.

“My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time.”

Westmoreland was a walk-on player who was a standout at Tupelo High School. The teen earned a place in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game last year, along with Region 2-6A second-team honors after his senior year in the 2021-22 school year. He was majoring in industrial technology at MSU.

