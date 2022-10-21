Trijicon RMRcc Red Dot: A Recoil-Ready, Compact Optic Made in USA

The Trijicon RMRcc red dot sight is a compact optic that you can comfortably match with higher recoil firearms like 12 gauge shotguns and .44 Magnum revolvers.

We paired a RMRcc with a Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical 12 gauge and tried to treat both the sight and the shotgun as roughly as possible, hoping to cause one or the other to malfunction. (To date, neither the RMRcc nor the 940 Pro Tactical has failed us.)

In an earlier review of the 940 Pro Tactical we noted that the shotgun has a recoil pad affixed that takes buffering to another level. That being said, you are still firing 12 gauge round upon 12 gauge round out of the gun, and there is no way to avoid some degree of jarring. Yet the RMRcc’s red dot holds its center and stays on target.

When deciding which red dot sight to put on the shotgun, we knew repeated firing would tell us a lot about the sight. We have a sight manufactured by another company which jars out of kilter with repeated firing while attached to a 9mm pistol, so we knew a 12 gauge would be far too great a task for it.

But the RMRcc is flawless on this point, and its super compact size makes it even more suitable for the tactical applications for which a shotgun like the 940 Pro Tactical is designed. The size is conducive to bringing the gun up quickly without snags along the way.

In addition to being built tough, the RMRcc is designed to have four years of battery life. Those are four years in which homeowners can know their shotgun is ready to go if intruders kick in their front door, four years that members of law enforcement can trust their tactical shotguns to be ready for use when it’s time to make apprehensions.

Two other points: The RMRcc is designed to be waterproof to 66 ft., and the sight’s housing is shaped in a way to divert impact away from the lens. Shotguns used for home defense or law enforcement applications often take a beating, and the RMRcc is designed to survive the tougher times.

The RMRcc is made in America.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.