Report: Gisele Bündchen Tells Tom Brady to Leave Football or ‘She is Gone for Good’

Tom Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, is reportedly giving him a football ultimatum as the pair seem headed toward a divorce.

According to reports, Bündchen has told Brady that he needs to give up football and come back to his family, or it will be the end of their marriage.

“‘Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,’ an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. … ‘She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,’ the source adds. ‘She is doing it for her family,'” US Weekly reported.

Bündchen has also insisted that she is against Tom’s football career because she fears for his safety at his age on the field.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” the source added.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel model has been furious ever since Brady returned to the Buccaneers after initially claiming he was retiring.

But early this month, it was reported that the two had hired divorce attorneys to begin the process of exploring how they might separate.

Tom Brady reportedly has a net worth of $250 million. Gisele Bündchen’s assets are even greater than $400 million. The pair also have real estate holdings worth at least $26 million, the New York Post reported.

The pair also share their children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady has also fathered son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Still, despite Bündchen’s pleas to come back to spend time with his family, Brady seems to be looking for even more reasons not to spend time at home. For instance, he recently bought into a professional pickleball team as another sports hobby that will demand some of his time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston