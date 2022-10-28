The End: Reports Say Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Filing for Divorce

It looks like all the will-they, won’t-they rumors are coming to an end as reports claim that NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are filing for divorce on Friday.

Early this month, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys to begin the process of exploring how they might separate. Now it looks like that process has concluded and the pair are taking the next, final step.

According to TMZ, the lawyers have finished their work and the divorce document is complete. It will be short, and remain confidential.

The couple has been living in separate locations for nearly a month, but the turmoil between them has been going on for the better part of a year, and was exacerbated when Tom decided to dump his retirement plans and go back to quarterbacking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Gisele Bündchen just filed for divorce from Tom Brady https://t.co/bqMy8uZM9o — TMZ (@TMZ) October 28, 2022

The Victoria’s Secret Angel supermodel has been furious ever since Brady returned to the Buccaneers after initially claiming he was retiring.

Tom Brady reportedly has a net worth of $250 million. Gisele Bündchen’s assets are even greater at $400 million. The pair also have real estate holdings worth at least $26 million, the New York Post reported.

The pair also share their children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady has also fathered son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Despite Bündchen’s hopes that Brady would retire and spend time with his family, Brady seems to be looking for even more reasons not to be home. For instance, he recently bought into a professional pickleball team as another sports hobby that will demand some of his time.

