USC Legend LenDale White Says Duffel Bag Full of Cash Was Left in His Apartment at USC

Ex-University of Southern California running back LenDale White claims he was handed an outrageous amount of cash stuffed in a duffel bag, presumably as a perk to play for the college.

The standout rusher was a member of the legendary Trojans backfield in 2005 with teammate Reggie Bush.

But he is now blowing the lid off the secret perks and big gifts he was given during his college career, telling the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast that when he moved into his college apartment in L.A., he found a very generous gift mysteriously left there.

White said he found a duffel bag filled with cash. “Maybe, about $150,000 … This is all just cash. Rubber bands,” he said.

He added that no one seemed to know where the money came from.

White also noted that he was treated to extremely expensive cars, many gifts, and a luxury apartment.

LenDale White found a duffle bag filled with 150K cash in his USC apartment when he moved in. Some guys just have all the luck… @BussinWTB @ChevyTrucks pic.twitter.com/XZNSzwgibN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2022

College players today, of course, are able to market themselves to sponsors, whereas, in White’s day, all the bribes and “gifts” were done under cover and in secret.

During his USC days, White had 3,159 rushing yards, 52 rushing touchdowns, and three receiving TDs through his three seasons before leaving college for the NFL. His NFL career, though, was very short. He played with the Titans, the Seahawks, and the Broncos in his five short years in the big leagues.

