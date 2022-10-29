Report: Spurs Cut Player After Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women

The San Antonio Spurs have opted to cut ties with guard Josh Primo, their first-round pick from last year’s draft after he allegedly exposed himself to women.

An ESPN report from Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources claiming the Spurs made their decision to cut the 19-year-old after “multiple incidents” of exposing himself to women.

The decision to cut the talented guard sent shockwaves through the league considering that San Antonion had recently picked up Primo’s $4.3 million option for the 2023-2024 season.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said in a statement to ESPN. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement.