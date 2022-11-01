WATCH: ‘They’re Making Republicans’: Joe Rogan Predicts ‘Red Wave’ in 2022 Midterms

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan predicted that the 2022 midterm elections would be a “red wave” that he likened to the elevator door scene in the Stephen King classic The Shining.

In JRE episode #1890, released on Saturday, Rogan told fellow podcast host Bridget Phetasy that the disconnect between liberal politicians and average Americans would lead to massive GOP election victories.

“The red wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors in The Shining,” Rogan said.

“That’s what I think. I think people are just like, ‘what the f*ck are you saying?’”

Joe Rogan: “The Red Wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining’” pic.twitter.com/EJpYvwaP7n — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 31, 2022

“They’re making Republicans,” he added.

Phetasy doubled down on Rogan’s point by sharing a story about a “die-hard liberal” family member planning to vote for DeSantis.

“I don’t know how they’re doing it,” Phetasy said. “I had a family member who is a boomer and a die-hard liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for DeSantis.

“And I’m like, how did you lose this person? How did you lose this person? This is a like go to the ballot and vote blue no matter what and you’ve lost even the boomers,” she asserted.

Rogan and Phetasy’s conversation jives with a noticeable and definitive trend showing Republicans headed for major gains in next week’s elections.

The Real Clear Politics average of 2022 congressional polls shows Republicans with a 2.8 percent advantage over Democrats.