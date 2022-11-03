Ex-NBA Player and Failed CNN Host Rex Chapman Admits ‘Huge Crush’ on ‘Sexy’ Nancy Pelosi

In a tweet that is enough to send the creeps up your spine, former NBA player and failed CNN+ host Rex Chapman confessed that he has a “huge crush” on Nancy Pelosi who he claimed is “sexy personified.”

The rank leftist who is well known as a serial fabulist and fake news purveyor on social media, went on a Twitter tirade against those who feel there is something hinky about the story of the attack on Paul Pelosi, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Chapman, who played for the Phoenix Suns from 1996 to 2000, blasted Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, for tweeting that there “is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” and linking to a story that contained a rumor that Paul Pelosi is gay.

Musk quickly deleted his tweet, but Chapman wasn’t satisfied.

“This is what we’re dealing with when people like Elon Musk promote categorically false things on Twitter — fail to apologize and acknowledge it wasn’t true.,” Chapman tweeted.

Chapman, who suffered a very public addiction to opioids, but was later hired by CNN+ only weeks before the service went belly up, went on to attack those who doubt the public info released on the attack that left Mr. Pelosi hospitalized.

But at the end of his Twitter thread, the 55-year-old Chapman made a startling admission about the 82-year-old Pelosi.

At the bottom of his thread, Chapman declared “I love Nancy Pelosi. Full disclosure Like huge crush. Huge. From way back. Beautiful yea.”

“But big brain. Big big brain. Huge confidence,” he added, concluding with, “Sexy personified.”

You probably just threw up a little bit in your mouth.

