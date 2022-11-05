Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife’s Objections Over Son’s Transgender Name Change Petition

Ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade has responded to his ex-wife’s objection to teenage son Zion’s legal name change to “Zaya,” saying he is “disappointed” that the boy’s mother is not supporting his transgender dreams.

Wade blasted his former wife as an “absent parent” and said her objections were a “damn shame,” according to Yahoo News.

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” Wade said of ex Siohvaughn Funches-Wade. “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

Funches-Wade filed her objections on Tuesday to the former Miami Heat player’s intentions to legally change the boy’s name to “Zaya.” Funches-Wade, who the former player left in 2007, insisted that Wade is exploiting the child’s gender confusion and has big plans to make a lot of money with Zion’s transgenderism.

In his public reply to Funches-Wade’s objections, Wade said he is not “surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud.”

“I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he added. “This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.”

Wade added that Funches-Wade has not made any effort to involve herself in her kids’ lives “in over a decade.”

“I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors, and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE! She won’t do it!” Wade exclaimed.

Wade also claimed that “Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her.”

The ex-player, who since married actress Gabrielle Union in 2014, also pointed out that he has been the primary caregiver for most of his children’s lives.

In her court filing, Funches-Wade, 41, alleges that Dwayne is indulging the teen’s transgender wishes because there is a lot of money to be made from endorsement deals.

Funches-Wade insists that Wade “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney,” according to PageSix.

“I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” she stated.

Funches-Wade also said that Wade has admitted to her that he is set to rake in cash on their minor child’s gender confusion.

“[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” she said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston